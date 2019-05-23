Two residents of Taylor were injured Wednesday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident in Marion County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the mishap occurred at 1:30 p.m. on U.S. 61, five miles west of Quincy, Ill.

A 2008 Dodge was being driven north by 55-year-old Lydia A. Meyers of Taylor. The Dodge went into a lane closed due to construction and drove into a whole cut into the roadway for repair.

Lydia A. Meyers and a passenger, 55-year-old Russell L. Meyers of Taylor, both suffered minor injuries. Lydia A. Meyers was transported by Marion County ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Russell L. Meyers was transported from the scene by private vehicle and planned to seek medical treatment on his own.