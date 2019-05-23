Two members of the Hannibal High School baseball team have received all-North Central Missouri Conference honors for their play this spring.

Chosen as position players were Gabe Worthington and Will Whitaker. Both athletes are seniors.

Kirksville claimed the conference crown with a 9-1 record. Marshall was second at 7-3. Hannibal and Fulton were next at 4-5 followed by Mexico (4-6) and Fulton (1-9).