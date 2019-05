Three routes are now open in Knox and Shelby counties after being closed due to flooding.

See below for details on the latest traffic impacts:

Knox County - Missouri Route 11 at North Fork South Fabius is now open Shelby County – Missouri Route 151 at Hagar's Grove on Salt River is now open Shelby County - Route DD is now open

Please refer to www.modot.org for updates on the traveler map and look for the flooding icon.