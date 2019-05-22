The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulates Joshua Lee for shooting a monstrous 76-pound black buffalo at Duck Creek

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Joshua Lee of Bernie on his record-breaking 76-pound black buffalo shot in Stoddard County.

Lee shot the whopper of a fish while bowfishing at Duck Creek Conservation Area Pool 1 on April 21. The previous record weighed 74-pounds.

MDC staff verified the fish’s weight using a certified scale in Bernie.

“That’s a big fish — even for one of Missouri’s largest species of suckers,” said MDC Fisheries Programs Specialist Andrew Branson. “Congratulations to Joshua on smashing the state record!”

Sucker fish live on the bottom of lakes, rivers and streams. They feed by sucking up mainly invertebrates and plants. These fish are found in a majority of rivers and lakes throughout most of Missouri.

Suckers are one of the dominant groups of large fishes in Missouri waters. In many streams, their total poundage may exceed that of all other fishes combined.

Missouri state-record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include: throwlines, limb lines, bank lines, jug lines, spearfishing, snagging, snaring, gigging, grabbing, archery and atlatl.

For more information on state record fish, visit http://bit.ly/2efq1vl.