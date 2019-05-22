Hannibal Parks & Recreation is offering Sunday Funday specials at the Hannibal Aquatic Center starting Sunday, May 26.

The specials are designed to increase attendance and offer a price break on Sundays. Some of the days also give free attendance to the pool for participating in Hannibal Parks & Recreation events.

Sunday Funday specials are:

May 26: Honor Roll Day, students going into fourth grade through high school must bring report card showing B average to Aquatic Center and will receive free admission

June 2 Big Dirt Dig Day, anyone who participates in Big Dirt Day June 1 gets in free with ticket

June 9 National Children’s Day, first 50 children (ages 5-17) with paid admission to the Aquatic Center will receive one free admission ticket to the Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park

June 16 Father’s Day, a father’s admission is free when purchasing regular price admission for child

June 23 Cardboard Boat Races Day, anyone who participates in Cardboard Boat Races on June 22 gets in free with ticket

June 30 National Frozen Yogurt Day, first 50 people with paid admission to the Aquatic Center will receive a coupon for free Kid’s Cup at TCBY

July 7 Fun Run Day, anyone who participates in Hannibal Cannibal Fun Run gets in free with ticket

July 14 Shark Awareness Day, anyone who participates in Session 1 Mermaid and Shark School gets in free with ticket

July 22 National Parks & Recreation Day, anyone who participates in an HPR nature program in July gets in free with ticket

July 28 Star Swimmer Day, anyone participates in swimming lessons at Hannibal Aquatic Center gets in free with ticket

Aug. 4 Wild and Wacky Day, anyone who participates in Hannibal Arts Council Wild and Wacky Art Adventure Aug. 3 gets in free with ticket