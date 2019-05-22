Monday, May 20, Madison High School was presented with a $500 grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for their educational efforts in the It Only Takes One Campaign

Monday, May 20, Madison High School was presented with a $500 grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for their educational efforts in the It Only Takes One Campaign. Madison was one of three schools selected in the region to receive this award. This money will be used to further highway safety educational efforts in the school.

It Only Takes One is a statewide campaign among high school students that stresses the importance of making good decisions while on the road. One drink, one text, one distraction could end it all. But one click (of the seatbelt) could save your life. It runs from September to March.

The Missouri teen seat belt usage rate statewide is 74 percent. Educating our young drivers on responsible driving habits doesn't end with the competition. Please continue to keep reminding them about the importance of wearing their seat belt every time they are in a vehicle and to NOT text and drive.

For more information about this program or other highway safety information, please visit our website at https://savemolives.com/.