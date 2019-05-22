The recent history of the Community R-6 varsity baseball program reads like an action movie where absolutely nothing goes right because of all the changes in staff and losses that followed prior to 2018-19.

Previously Athletic Director Matt Thomas had been taking more of a stop-gap approach to the problem in an effort to be sure the athletes got an experienced coach since it seemed no matter who he hired, nobody seemed to want to stick around. Then current head coach Joel Krato entered the mix and everything changed for the better. Stability began to take hold of the program like never before and the athletes took to the structure of the situation because the leadership was strong.

The end results this fall was a record of 7-9 overall and a group of individuals who not only came together to work as one single, cohesive unit, but were all better off for having done so.

"The strengths of the team was its pitching. We struggled at times offensively," said Krato. "Our plans this summer is that we are going to put in a lot of work and continue to get better everyday. We lost six of our nine starters to graduation. At this school we have a saying, 'We don't rebuild, we reload'. That's exactly what we plan to do next season."

In Class 1, District 11, competition on May 10 the fourth-seeded Trojans began the playoffs by eliminating fifth-seed Glasgow 4-3. Community R-6 was then bounced from the postseason by eventual district champion and top-seeded Wellsville-Middletown 3-0 on May 13.

"Coming into this year, the team had won three games in the two seasons prior. The kids put it upon themselves to work relentlessly all season, getting better daily." Krato said. "We won seven games and won a game in districts. We had a lot of accomplishments this season that the kids and community can be proud of."