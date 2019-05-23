The Hannibal Salvation Army is seeking donations for its summer fan program

The Hannibal Salvation Army is seeking donations for its summer fan program. Hannibal area residents who would like to make monetary donations or donate actual fans are asked to do so at The Hannibal Salvation Army Family Services located within The Family Store at the Steamboat Bend Shopping Center, just south of County Market. The program will begin Monday, June 3.

Residents of Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Shelby and Monroe counties are welcome to apply for the program. Those applying for fans need to bring a photo ID with them to the Hannibal Salvation Army Family Services Center. For those with children under five years of age in the household, a Social Security card or medical card is also required. Missouri residents who live in the five counties listed above need to apply at the Family Services Center at 200 Steamboat Bend Shopping Center in Hannibal, Monday through Thursday, 1-4 p.m.

Currently, a limited number of fans are available. Fan distribution will be prioritized for people over the age of 65, those with children under five years of age, and those who are disabled.

Fans will only be distributed while supplies last. Donations of new and gently used fans are needed now and throughout the summer. Donated fans may be dropped off at The Salvation Army Family Services Center in Hannibal.

Monetary donations for purchase of fans may be sent to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 75, Quincy, Ill., 62306. Please designate donations as “Fan Program – Hannibal.” Should there be a need for emergency housing, The Salvation Army Emergency Shelter can be contacted at 217-222-8655.