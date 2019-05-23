During the school year, students get nutritious meals from school. The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) helps kids get the vital nutrition they need when school is out

During the school year, students get nutritious meals from school. The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) helps kids get the vital nutrition they need when school is out.

This summer, a free breakfast and lunch will be served Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 21. Breakfast will be served from 7:45-8:45 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to noon at Veterans Elementary School, 790 Veterans Road. Breakfast will be served from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Early Childhood Center, 544 Veterans Road. Breakfast will be served from 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.

The program is free of charge and open to all children up to 18 years old.