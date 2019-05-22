Attention, all country music lovers out there. National recording artist Jerrod Neimann will kick off this year’s National Tom Sawyer Days in downtown Hannibal

Niemann takes the stage with special guest Feudin' Hillbillys inside the newly-improved Tanyard Gardens on Saturday, June 29. Known for clever wordplay and attention-grabbing lyrics, Niemann has topped Country charts with popular songs like “Drink to That All Night,” “Lover, Lover” and “What Do You Want.” He has also toured with some of country music’s hottest acts, from Dierks Bentley to Brad Paisley and Keith Urban.

Gates open at 5:30pm and show starts at 7:00pm. Tickets are only $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Purchase tickets online at www.hannibaljaycees.org, from any Jaycee member or at County Market stores in Hannibal, Quincy and Palmyra. The concert is open to all ages at the discretion of the parents, but patrons must be 21 to be in the bar area.

If you want to make a difference in the lives of individuals living in Hannibal and the surrounding area while having fun and learning crucial business and interpersonal skills, the Hannibal Jaycees invite you to join them. For membership information, contact 2019 1st VP Aaron Allen at 573-795-2972 or email aaronallen820@gmail.com