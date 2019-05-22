Three Council members will be commission members

The city of Hannibal will soon have a new commission. During Tuesday night's meeting of the city council initial approval was given to the creation of the Roadway Improvement Commission.

Mayor James Hark said the group will meet quarterly or as needed.

The commission will be comprised of three council members, the director of central services and the city's finance director.

“Those individuals will be responsible for the review, planning and implementation of recommendations of the streets and alleyways in the community to be addressed and repaired at the beginning of each fiscal year and/or construction season,” Hark said.

In other business:

* The council listened to the concerns of Oakwood resident Janeice Henderson concerning the volume of sound that will be generated by an upcoming concert in that neighborhood.

* James Zimmerman made a proposal that would involve a multi-seat bicycle and the potential consumption of alcohol by its riders, with the exception of the driver.

City Attorney James Lemon was asked to work on revising the ordinance that currently prohibits such a venture.

* A report was given the council on the 24th annual Loafers Car Club show that took place last weekend in downtown Hannibal.

* The following appointments were approved: Beverly Stewart was reappointed to the Employee Benefit Trust Board for term to expire in May, 2022; Sheila Dennehy was appointed to the Employee Benefit Trust Board for a term to expire in May, 2022; Casey Welch was appointed to the Historic District Development Commission for term to expire in May, 2024; Tom Prater was reappointed to the Hannibal Library Board for a term to expire in May, 2022; Lauren Youse was reappointed to the Hannibal Library Board for a term to expire in May, 2022.

* Approval was given for the destruction of certain documents that no longer need to be kept.

* First reading was given a bill that increases the salary of the director of central services.

* A schedule leading up to approval of the 2019/2020 fiscal year budget was approved. A budget workshop was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5. A public hearing will take place at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18. First reading of the new budget will occur on Tuesday, June 18. Approval of the budget is scheduled for Tuesday, July 2.

* Approval was given the city collector to make adjustments to the 2018/2019 fiscal year budget.

* A plan that details the stormwater systems maintenance responsibilities between the city and board of public works was approved.