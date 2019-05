At the Class 1 state golf meet recently at the par-72 Sedalia Country Club Paris' Konnor Heitmeyer finished 14th with a score of 81-82-163 to earn All-State accolades.

Heitmeyer was one of three Coyotes to earn a spot at the state meet. The other two were Adam Forrest in 17th place at 83-83-166 and Chris Ebbesmeyer was 41st with a 88-90-178.