Hannibal High School's soccer team has captured 11 places on the all-North Central Missouri Conference roster.

"For the first time ever, we placed all 11 of our starters on the all-conference list," said Hannibal Coach Eric Hill.

HHS claimed seven first-team slots - goalkeeper Abby Baumann, junior; defender Suzanne Wetton, senior; defender Katie Greening, freshman; midfielder Kaylee Falconer, junior; midfielder Maddie Janes, senior; midfielder Peyton Utterback, junior; forward Bella Falconer, freshman.

Representing Hannibal on the second team were defender Hannah Nichols, senior; defender Elise Baumann, senior; midfielder Trinity Alvey, freshman; forward Haley Ballinger, senior.

"On the season, we went 10-0 in the NCMC, allowing only two goals in those 10 games," said Hill. "On the season as a whole, we went 19-5, scoring 124 goals with 78 assists, while allowing only 28."