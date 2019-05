Lauren Gann graduated with honors Magna Cum Laude from the University of Missouri on May 18, 2019. She graduated with a major in Psychology and a minor in Medical Sciences. Lauren was also asked to join the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. She is the daughter of Tonda Gann and the granddaughter of Bob Ruth Gann and the late Sherwood Gann. Lauren is in the Pre-Med program and plans on attending the University of Missouri Kansas City School of Medicine.