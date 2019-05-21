The Hannibal Aquatic Center opens for the season May 25. Pool hours are noon to 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 26 is Honor Roll Day at Hannibal Aquatic Center. Students going into fourth grade through high school must bring report card showing a B average to Aquatic Center and will receive free admission.

Swim lessons at the Hannibal Aquatic Center begin June 10. The registration deadline is June 7 but registration will close when all 24 slots are filled.

Other activities coming up at the Aquatic Center include other Sunday Funday specials, Mermaid and Shark School and Cardboard Boat Races June 22.

More information is available at Hannibal Parks & Recreation website, www.hannibalparks.org