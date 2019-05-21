Teens from across the state of Missouri, their pageant directors and families will travel to the heart of Missouri on Sunday, June 9 to kick off a week filled with rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns at Missouri Military Academy

Teens from across the state of Missouri, their pageant directors and families will travel to the heart of Missouri on Sunday, June 9 to kick off a week filled with rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns at Missouri Military Academy.

This year also marks an important milestone for the Miss Missouri Scholarship organization — the 50th anniversary of the event being held in Mexico.

The Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen class of 2019 includes Miss Titletown’s Outstanding Teen Taylor Stratton. She is the daughter of Matt and Debbie Stratton of Palmyra. Taylor is a student at Palmyra High School and will perform a tap dance to “Classic” for the talent portion of the competition.

Taylor’s title covers Maryville and the surrounding areas. Since her crowning earlier this year, she has participated in a variety of service projects and appearances throughout the state.

This year’s class also includes Miss Gateway St. Louis Mallory Sublette. She is the daughter of Jessica and Brandon Sublette of Palmyra. Mallory is a student at Palmyra High School and will perform a drum solo to a Queen melody for her talent.

Mallory’s title covers the St. Louis metro area. Since her crowning last fall, she has participated in a variety of service projects and appearances throughout her hometown and the state.

Miss Mark Twain’s Outstanding Teen Kennedy Johnson is also competing in the pageant. She is the daughter of Brock and Shelby Buschling of Kahoka. Kennedy is a student at Clark County R-1 High School and will perform a tap dance to “Hot Shoe Shuffle” for the talent portion of the competition.

Representing the Hannibal area is Miss Hannibal’s Outstanding Teen Jaden Essig. She is the daughter of Danny and Leslie Essig of Hannibal. Jaden is a student at Hannibal High School and will perform a jazz dance to “You Can’t Stop the Beat” for her talent.

Kennedy and Jaden’s titles cover the Hannibal and Mark Twain Lake area. Since their crowning last fall, they have participated in a variety of service projects and appearances.

Pageant week will begin with a kick-off brunch on Monday, when the MMO teen candidates are recognized for their various service projects and achievements. Throughout the week, the teen candidates will participate in a wide variety of activities, ending on Saturday afternoon with a parade and meet and greet, held in downtown Mexico.

The preliminary competition begins Tuesday, June 11 and will continue through Thursday, June 13. The organization will crown the new Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen on Friday night. After being crowned, the new Miss Missouri’ s Outstanding Teen will immediately begin preparations to compete on the national stage in Orlando later this summer.

The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state. This year, the organization will award $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss and Outstanding Teen programs.

Tickets for the Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Pageants as well as tickets for the week’s special events are available through the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 100 West Jackson Street or by calling 573-581-2765.

LABEL: State News

BODY TEXT:

STATE NEWS - Teens from across the state of Missouri, their pageant directors and families will travel to the heart of Missouri on Sunday, June 9 to kick off a week filled with rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns at Missouri Military Academy. This year also marks an important milestone for the Miss Missouri Scholarship organization — the 50th anniversary of the event being held in Mexico.

The Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen class of 2019 includes Miss Titletown’s Outstanding Teen Taylor Stratton. She is the daughter of Matt and Debbie Stratton of Palmyra. Taylor is a student at Palmyra High School and will perform a tap dance to “Classic” for the talent portion of the competition.

Taylor’s title covers Maryville and the surrounding areas. Since her crowning earlier this year, she has participated in a variety of service projects and appearances throughout the state.

This year’s class also includes Miss Gateway St. Louis Mallory Sublette. She is the daughter of Jessica and Brandon Sublette of Palmyra. Mallory is a student at Palmyra High School and will perform a drum solo to a Queen melody for her talent.

Mallory’s title covers the St. Louis metro area. Since her crowning last fall, she has participated in a variety of service projects and appearances throughout her hometown and the state.

Miss Mark Twain’s Outstanding Teen Kennedy Johnson is also competing in the pageant. She is the daughter of Brock and Shelby Buschling of Kahoka. Kennedy is a student at Clark County R-1 High School and will perform a tap dance to “Hot Shoe Shuffle” for the talent portion of the competition.

Representing the Hannibal area is Miss Hannibal’s Outstanding Teen Jaden Essig. She is the daughter of Danny and Leslie Essig of Hannibal. Jaden is a student at Hannibal High School and will perform a jazz dance to “You Can’t Stop the Beat” for her talent.

Kennedy and Jaden’s titles cover the Hannibal and Mark Twain Lake area. Since their crowning last fall, they have participated in a variety of service projects and appearances.

Pageant week will begin with a kick-off brunch on Monday, when the MMO teen candidates are recognized for their various service projects and achievements. Throughout the week, the teen candidates will participate in a wide variety of activities, ending on Saturday afternoon with a parade and meet and greet, held in downtown Mexico.

The preliminary competition begins Tuesday, June 11 and will continue through Thursday, June 13. The organization will crown the new Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen on Friday night. After being crowned, the new Miss Missouri’ s Outstanding Teen will immediately begin preparations to compete on the national stage in Orlando later this summer.

The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state. This year, the organization will award $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss and Outstanding Teen programs.

Tickets for the Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Pageants as well as tickets for the week’s special events are available through the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 100 West Jackson Street or by calling 573-581-2765.