Louisiana Area Historical Museum Board Member Charlotte Perrine, right, talks with volunteers at an orientation session. The museum opens for the summer on Tuesday, May 28. Hours are 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays. There is no admission charge, but donations are welcome. Free weekly summer programs start May 29 with "My Hands, the Art of Making Plaster Handprints” with Eileen and Chuck Hoffman. Children, parents and grandparents are welcome.