Massman Construction LLC, is preparing for work necessary to make the final roadway connections for the new Champ Clark Bridge on the Illinois side of U.S. Route 54.

Temporary lane closures for this work will begin Tuesday, May 28 and conclude Friday, May 31 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Please drive carefully through all work zones.

For updates on all road work, go to the Missouri Department of Transportation's (MoDOT's) traveler information map at www.modot.org.