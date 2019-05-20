A celebration of student success over the past year at McMillan Elementary School ended on a bittersweet note said Principal Rebecca Moppin with the burial of a time capsule expected to be underground for 25 years.

“Tonight we are celebrating our students who have worked so hard this year growing and adding pages to their future stories,” she said.

Moppin also recognized faculty, staff and families for the sacrifices they make for the school’s students. When the school year ends this week, it will be the last time McMillan will be a kindergarten through fifth-grade school. Mexico Board of Education elected to make McMillan a pre-kindergarten and kindergarten grade center, while Eugene Field and Hawthorne elementary schools will become first- through fifth-grade neighborhood schools.

McMillan opened its doors in 1955, and Moppin has served as principal of the school since 2013. She said after this year ends she will transfer to Mexico High School to serve in a new capacity for the district. “With the reconfiguration, it’s time for me to move on and let someone else have that because McMillan K-5 is my passion,” she said.

A memory book was placed in the capsule and each student at the school received the book. It includes pictures of each class from the 2018-19 school year, along with historic photos from when the school first opened its doors.

“It’s kind of a happy-sad moment,” said Angie Sparks, Parent-Teacher Organization vice president. “I think the time capsule is really cool, because it’s going to show moments of this year… and our final everything as McMillan being an elementary school. I feel special to be a part of it.”

A yearbook for the 2018-19 school year also is included, along with a 2019 map of Mexico, a map of McMillan and mementos from every class and grade at the school.

“Every single one of your kids is making history,” Moppin said addressing the assembled crowd as she placed a symbolic first shovelful of dirt on top of the capsule. “As the last principal at McMillan K-5, thank you for giving us your kids.”

Keys to the capsule will be framed, along with a map to the capsule’s location, which will then be displayed in the district office until 2044.