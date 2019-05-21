Bicyclists from the area are invited to participate in the Memorial Day Ride in Memory of Charlotte Goldinger, beginning with a tribute and group photo at 7:30 a.m. Monday, May 27 at the James E. Cary Cancer Center

The departure time will be 7:45 a.m. for 21-, 32- and 39-mile routes during the rain or shine event. The recreational ride is not a race, and is open to riders of all ages and ability levels. The ride will include an organized rest stop, SAG service and a social gathering after the ride at Fiddlestiks, 8945 U.S. 36.

Helmets are required. The cost is $15 per person, and donations are welcome. Please make checks payable to Quincy Bicycle Club. Mail to Cathy Whitley, 63431 Highway N, New London, Mo. 63459.

For more information, contact Whitley at clwhitley55@gmail.com.