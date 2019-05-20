Six members of the Hannibal High School track and field program qualified for the state meet during Saturday's Class 4 sectional meet in Montgomery City.

Four HHS girls qualified for the season's final high school meet while two Pirate boys will be competing in a total of three events.

Cami Bross captured third in the high jump with a leap of 5-2 to earn her second trip to state.

Also returning to state will be Alayna Pipkin, who finished third in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:23.

A third-place finish qualified Breanna Gonzalez for state in the discus. Her best toss Saturday was 95-11.5.

The Lady Pirates' other state qualifier was Josie Zeiger, who came in third in the javelin with a throw of 112-2.

Representing the HHS boys will be Kaiser Greenwell and John Clubine.

Greenwell came in third in the pole vault with a personal record height of 12-9.

Clubine qualified in a pair of events. He was the sectional champion in the javelin with a toss of 162-5. He also qualified in the 110 meter high hurdles where he finished third in a time of 15.78.





