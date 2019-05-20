• A son, Brandon Leroy Ear Betts, was born May 6, 2019, at 4:17 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds 6 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. His parents are Brittney and Tony Betts of New London.

• A son, Emerson Elijah Lockwood, was born May 9, 2019, at 2:42 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. His parents are Amanda and Kyle Lockwood of Hannibal.

• A son, Ryder Eugene Martin, was born May 9, 2019, at 6:34 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Brittany and Gregory Martin of Bowling Green.

• A son, Michael Ezra Ray Garrett, was born May 14, 2019, at 8:48 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Jessika and Tyler Garrett of Frankford.

• A son, Robert B. Girod, was born May 14, 2019, at 7:01 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Barbara and Ben Girod of Bowling Green.

• A son, Elijah Quinn Miller, was born May 14, 2019, at 12:03 p.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. His parents are Amanda and Loran Miller of Curryville.

• A son, Theodore Colten Kemp, was born May 15, 2019, at 3:04 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Megan and Tim Kemp of Hannibal.

• A daughter, Everlee Rose Whitley, was born May 17, 2019, at 10:25 a.m. at Hannibal Regional Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. Her parents are Ashley and Robert Whitley of Hannibal.