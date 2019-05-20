From The Examiner during the week of May 12-18, 1969:

• “NOLAND ROAD BUILDING PROGRAM FEELS IMPACT OF STRIKE” – The impact of the metropolitan area construction strike was felt today when the Jackson County Court opened bids for construction of a segment of Noland Road from I-70 to U.S. 40. The single bid was nearly $12,000 above the engineer’s estimate of $377,661. “Well, I give up,” Chief Engineer K.J. Mason told the County Court. “I’ve just about had it. I don’t know what to tell you with conditions what they are now.”

• “WAR ON MOSQUITOES BEGINS JUNE 1” – Mosquitoes will come under attack here June 1, when the city launches its yearly fogging to eliminate the pesky insects. Although larvaciding (the killing of mosquitoes before they reach the adult stages) has already begun in many parts of the city the real work will not begin until the city’s two fogging units go into operation. The health department has enough chemicals to spray the entire city five times.

• “PAUL HENNING IS HONORED BY GOVERNOR” – Paul Henning, a native of Independence best known for creating and producing two of the biggest hits in the history of television, “The Beverly Hillbillies” and “Petticoat Junction,” was named as a “Distinguished Native Son” by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes today. Henning received the award from Mrs. Warren Hearnes, who visited him today on location at Silver Dollar City, eleven miles west of Branson, Mo., where segments of six “Beverly Hillbillies” shows are currently being filmed.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of May 12-18, 1919:

• “NO TAX SOLUTION” – Jefferson City – According to the official records the Missouri legislature stood adjourned last Friday at noon. Actually it was still in session this morning and no apparent show of agreeing on the status of the State Tax Commission and important revenue measures.

It was thought Sunday afternoon that a compromise had been reached which would keep alive the State Tax Commission. Then came a kick over the traces by two members of the conference committee. This morning at 10 o’clock only a few members were present. Others were leaving on every train.

It looks very much as if it will be necessary for the Governor to call an extra session in order that the assessment and revenues of the state may be put into some kind of working order. The whole thing has been political and the democrats and republicans alike have been thinking politics instead of the best interests of the State.

• “CRIME IS RAMPANT” – In all the years that N.A. Harris, chief of police of the city, has been connected with police work, he has never known crime to be so prevalent as now, he said today. Not only is there an enormous amount of it in Kansas City, some of it lapping over upon us in addition to what we have at home, but every day the chief receives a big batch of mail from police authorities all over the country notifying him to be on the lookout for crooks.

“It is a sort of follow up to the war,” he said. “When our soldiers went away to the war employers did the best they could to fill their places. … Many of the soldiers are getting their old jobs back again, and many of the incompetents are being thrown out of work. It is only natural that they would take up their old life of crookedness.”

– Compiled by Jeff Fox