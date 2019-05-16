Shoes from the Heart held an event in Adair County Tuesday aimed at continuing its mission of improving the lives of children in need, one step at a time. Every child in attendance had the chance to receive a free, brand-new pair of shoes in their size.

“We fit them to make sure there’s a perfect fit, and if not we will get the right size to them,” Diane Nanneman, the event’s organizer and a Shoes from the Heart employee, said.

Other services available at the event included opportunities for children to receive dental, hearing and vision screenings provided by Northeast Missouri Health Council. The Kirksville Fire Department was there as well, giving children the opportunity to explore a fire truck, and other organizations provided information about free children’s programs.

Fellowship Baptist Church provided the space for the event as well as a meal for families in attendance. Nanneman said local partners were eager to help.

“Adair County has been wonderful to us,” she said.

Shoes from the Heart began in Macon in 2012 with an event that provided free shoes to 65 children at Macon County Head Start. Since then, the organization has expanded to the whole state of Missouri as well as Kansas, Iowa and Illinois. It distributes thousands of pairs of shoes each year.

Nanneman said receiving a new pair of shoes is an exciting moment for many children whose families might not ordinarily be able to afford such an expense. One girl who received new shoes at the event, she said, said it was “the best day of her life.”

“She was just so happy to have new shoes. We also provide shoes within the schools, and we get wonderful feedback on how much it brightens that student’s life and the atmosphere,” Nanneman said.