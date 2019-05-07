The City of Kirksville announced Monday that Steve Farnsworth has been promoted to police chief.

Farnsworth, who is currently the deputy police chief of the Kirksville Police Department, will begin his duties as chief on Sept. 4. Current Police Chief Jim Hughes is set to retire in September.

“Steve has had the opportunity to work with and learn from current Chief of Police Jim Hughes these past 16 years, while taking on additional departmental responsibilities these past two years,” City Manager Mari Macomber said in a press release. “His service and experience make him the ideal choice. I am proud to be able to make this appointment.”

Farnsworth said he hopes to build on the positive relationship KPD has had with the community since he first moved to Kirksville in 1986.

“It’s a great community to live in, a safe community,” Farnsworth said. “The police department has a great working relationship. I’d just like to continue that.”

Macomber said when Hughes took over the duties of fire chief in addition to police chief in 2017, the city knew of his plans to retire and identified Farnsworth and Deputy Fire Chief Jon Cook as candidates to head their respective departments. She said part of Hughes’ job has been to work closely with them and prepare them for those responsibilities.

During Farnsworth’s interview process, Macomber said she sought input from individuals representing other community agencies, including schools, mental health agencies and hospitals, that interact with the police department. They were asked to attend a presentation by Farnsworth about his priorities as chief and to give evaluations and recommendations.

Macomber said after the interview process, she found Farnsworth “more than capable” of assuming the role of police chief and very dedicated to the department.

Farnsworth said the city government has ensured that KPD is well-prepared for the future by adding additional police officers and increasing the department’s pay scale, which is now “very competitive in northeast Missouri.”

He said he hopes to follow up on that by effectively utilizing the new hires and by working toward meeting the department’s long-term equipment needs.

Another priority Farnsworth identified for KPD’s future is mental health awareness, including working with other agencies to help people experiencing a mental health crisis. In the past two years, all KPD officers have completed 40-hour crisis intervention training focused on deescalation techniques and learning about mental health disorders.

“We need to expand that and get everybody involved,” Farnsworth said. “We’ve talked about all the different agencies that are involved in a crisis situation: law enforcement, the emergency room, mental health agencies, court, the sheriff’s department. Everybody’s got to be on the same page. We just want to work on continuing to grow those partnerships so it can be a smooth transition for that person.”

Mental health awareness also involves looking out for the mental health of police officers, Farnsworth said. He said suicides by police officers have been on the rise, citing a report by the Chicago Police Department that six officers had died by suicide in eight months.

“We need to work on wellness for our officers,” Farnsworth said.

Farnsworth said the department will be facing several changes in the near future, including changing marijuana laws on the state level and the closure of Kirksville’s municipal court. He said he hopes to make those adjustments as easy as possible for the department.

Farnsworth said he has also been attending meetings of the Kirksville Integration Coalition to help educate recent immigrants to Kirksville on common interactions with the police department, including traffic stops and calling 911.

Over the next few months, Farnsworth said he plans to continue preparing for the role and for a smooth transition of leadership.

“As deputy chief, I work pretty closely with Chief Hughes, so that’s going to continue,” Farnsworth said. “Hopefully when September comes along, we’ll have everybody in the department already ready to go and ready to move forward.”

Macomber said there are benefits to hiring from both outside and inside the city, and that the advantage of hiring Farnsworth from within was that she already knew he was dedicated to the department.

“I think he’s demonstrated that he’s ready to take on that position,” Macomber said.

Macomber said Hughes has been an excellent police chief and mentor to both Farnsworth and Cook, and that she looks forward to seeing Farnsworth build on his work as well as making the role his own.