A two-week summer intensive workshop that provides youth ages six to 18 years old with an immersive theatrical and performance experience is coming up in June.

The workshop at Ozark Actors Theatre provides students with a unique educational and artistic experience, that allows youth to express themselves creatively through singing, dancing and acting.

The program is led by local professional theatre artists, and is designed by “Mean Girls” on Broadway's Taylor Louderman, who grew up in Bourbon, Missouri and spent time doing theatre at Ozark Actors Theatre as a kid.

Broadway Beginnings Workshop takes place from June 17 through June 28, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ozark Actors Theatre in Rolla located at 701 N. Cedar Street.

To register visit https://www.ozarkactorstheatre.org.