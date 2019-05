Novinger Renewal will host a Mostly Ghost Towns Car Cruise May 19 visiting historical sites in Adair County.

Participants will visit locations including the Riverside Inn, Cain/Collett Cemetery, Adair County’s first settlement, Port O’Call, Halfway Inn and the Tharp Gangster House.

The cruise will leave the Novinger Community Center at 2 p.m. Donations will be accepted. For more information, call (660) 342-6455.