Chemical engineer and entrepreneur Bipin N. Doshi will speak at three commencement ceremonies at Missouri University of Science and Technology on Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18.

Doshi, of Mishawaka, Indiana, retired chairman, president and CEO of Schafer Industries, earned bachelor of science and master of science degrees in chemical engineering from Missouri S&T. During commencement, he will be awarded the doctor of engineering, honoris causa.

The first commencement ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, May 17. During this ceremony, approximately 325 degrees will be presented to graduate and undergraduate candidates in business and management systems, chemistry, computer engineering, economics, electrical engineering, English and technical communication, information science and technology, mining engineering and nuclear engineering.

The second ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18. During the Saturday morning ceremony, more than 350 graduate and undergraduate degrees will be awarded to candidates in applied mathematics, biological sciences, ceramic engineering, chemical engineering, computer science, geological engineering, geology and geophysics, metallurgical engineering, petroleum engineering and psychology.

The third ceremony will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18. During the Saturday afternoon ceremony, approximately 500 degrees will be awarded to candidates in aerospace engineering, architectural engineering, civil engineering, engineering management, environmental engineering, history, mechanical engineering, multidisciplinary studies, philosophy and physics.

Doshi, who also holds a bachelor of science degree in chemistry and physics from the University of Bombay, joined the U.S. Rubber Co., later known as Uniroyal, as a research engineer in the chemical division after graduating from Missouri S&T. Over the next 20 years, he advanced from process engineer to project manager to vice president of a Uniroyal subsidiary.

In 1988, Doshi left Uniroyal and entered private business with the purchase of Schafer Gear Works. In the 29 years he ran the company, its annual revenue increased 30-fold and the number of employees grew from 50 to over 300. He sold Schafer Industries in 2017 and retired from active business.

In retirement, Doshi chairs the board of directors of Beacon Health System, the largest health care provider in the Mishawaka area. Doshi is a member of the Missouri S&T Board of Trustees, the Academy of Chemical Engineers and the Order of the Golden Shillelagh. In 2001, he received S&T’s Award of Professional Distinction and in 2016, he was named one of S&T’s Alumni of Influence.

Doshi and his wife, Linda, whom he met in Rolla, have been married over 50 years. They have two sons and seven grandchildren. The Doshis provided the major gift that named the Frank Conrad Unit Operations Laboratory in Bertelsmeyer Hall on the Missouri S&T campus in memory of Doshi’s mentor, advisor and friend.