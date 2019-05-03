Christians gathered the Adair County Courthouse Thursday to join in the nationwide celebration of the National Day of Prayer, asking for God to guide local leaders and heal the divisions of the country as a whole.

“Here in our courthouse we acknowledge our appreciation for human laws that are designed to protect us,” Pastor Jeremy Broach of Cornerstone Church said. “In prayer, we acknowledge that morality does not originate from humankind, but a moral law-giver rules and will hold mankind accountable.”

The National Day of Prayer is designated each year by the president. President Harry S. Truman was the first to sign a law making the proclamations mandatory for subsequent presidents, and President Ronald Reagan established the first Thursday in May as the traditional date.

The day is intended to encourage Americans of all faiths to observe prayer or meditation. Many events held on the day include prayers for the nation’s decision-makers and the wellbeing of the U.S.

Adair County Presiding Commissioner Mark Shahan read the “Prayer for the Nation” written by Dr. Ronnie Floyd, chairman of the 2018 National Day of Prayer Task Force.

“We pray for all ethnicities and people in America to love one another. Lord, tear down every wall of division and change any attitude that divides us today. Bind up our nation’s wounds and may the transforming love of God lead us to the day when justice will roll down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream,” Shahan read.

Those in attendance prayed for God to guide elected officials, from local leaders to President Donald Trump. Speakers offered prayers for other social institutions as well, including schools, families and the business community.

Dr. David Wohlers, a retired Truman State University professor, prayed for the victims of gun violence in schools, including Riley Howell, who died Tuesday after tackling an active shooter on the University of North Carolina campus.

“We know that issues like civil rights and hunger have been our greatest challenges, and still are. But now we have rampant gun violence confronting our students and teachers. With your Holy Spirit, call us to defeat the enemy in this area of senseless hate,” Wohlers said.

Rev. Ralph Wheeler of the Church of God Holiness offered a prayer for those around the world who have faced violence while worshipping.

“We have heard of church shootings, church bombings, even here in America. We pray for them,” Wheeler said. “And what happened in Sri Lanka breaks our hearts. We pray, God, that you will help them. The church knows no county borders, no city borders, no geography borders, no ethnic borders, but the church of the living God stands as a light on the hill to the world around us.”