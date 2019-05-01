Students at the Boonslick Technical Education Center will have a new option for learning math next year after the Board of Education recently approved a technical mathematics course.

The main difference between technical math and other math classes is that it’s based on solving real-world problems, said David Hopkins, who’ll be teaching the class next year. It fits the model of other BTEC classes, where students learn by doing. Whether they’re interested in agriculture, auto repair or medicine, there are opportunities for students to do hands-on work in their BTEC classes.

“Let’s say I knew it took so much fertilizer to cover 20 acres, how much would it take to cover 52 acres?” Hopkins posed.

The word problem takes an algebra problem and puts it in tangible terms that BTEC students can see. Using the BTEC’s resources, technical math students can see examples that tie together what they’re studying in other classes, like physics and auto repair.

“For more technical examples that would apply to, say, automotive, I was thinking in terms of torque: how much torque would it take to tighten something,” Hopkins said.

From her experience teaching baking, BTEC Director Carri Risner has seen students struggle to understand algebra until they saw an actual example of how it worked. She taught using baking formulas, where you get the proportion each ingredient should be out of all the ingredients, instead of specific measurements like you’d get in a recipe.

The baking formulas are algebra equations. The number of rolls you want to produce is a variable, and you use the proportions to find out how much of each ingredient you need. Some students didn’t think they could solve an algebra formula, but when they found out they were doing exactly that with the baking formulas, it clicked, Risner said.

Technical math is an elective class, and it was originally designed for students coming from the BTEC’s sending schools, Hopkins said. They lose time on the bus, so the class is a chance to make up those credits at the BTEC, learning in a way that supports the other classes they’re taking there, he said.

There have been some students who couldn’t attend BTEC at all, because they needed a math credit that was only offered at their sending school during the morning, Risner said. The technical math class gives them a way to fulfill their graduation requirements, and still take in the rest of their BTEC classes.

The class will be offered to junior and senior BTEC students who have already taken algebra and geometry. They’ll have some background, but math is still an abstract concept to a lot of students, Hopkins said. It’s easier to understand geometry when they have a concrete example in front of them.

“They could even build models to represent what they’re talking about,” he said.

The BTEC administration gave presentations about the class to a total of more than 100 students at each of its five sending schools: Boonville, Bunceton, New Franklin, Pilot Grove and Prairie Home. Out of those presentations, twelve students said they were interested in taking the class, a large percentage of students to volunteer for a math class without having a counselor prompt them, according to a presentation given to the school board.

The BTEC also asked five other career centers in Missouri about their courses, and they all had full enrollment and waiting lists for them, according to the presentation. The BTEC class will have a capacity of 15 students.

The district first tried the class in 2011, but it didn’t last. There are some differences that could make it more sustainable this time, Hopkins said. For one, it’s only open to BTEC students. The class will also focus on algebra and geometry, where the previous version got into advanced physics topics like vectors, he said.

The major difference between the two is that the 2011 class was taught in a high school classroom, Hopkins said.

“Here, we’re surrounded by examples of practical applications of mathematics and sciences,” he said of the BTEC.

bcrowley@gatehousemedia.com