Caleb Lauer of Boonville won the Missouri FFA Fruit Production Proficiency Award at the 91st Missouri FFA Convention.

Lauer, a junior at Boonslick Technical Education Center, is the son of Michael and Julie Lauer. He is a member of the Boonville FFA Chapter. His chapter advisors are Deana Thies and Doug Henke.

Lauer’s supervised agricultural experience includes working at The Veggie Patch, which distributes products at the Columbia Farmers Market, through local grocery stores and at several mid-Missouri restaurants and facilities. The Veggie Patch also has developed a community supported agriculture program. Lauer’s responsibilities includes planting, picking and cleaning produce, such as watermelon, cantaloupe and a variety of berries.

As an FFA member, Lauer attended state FFA convention. He exhibited the grand champion sunflower and reserve champion eggplant/okra at the Missouri State Fair.

In addition to FFA, Lauer is a 4-H member and competes on the local shooting sports team. He also is a member of his local church.

Proficiency awards recognize FFA members who excel as agriculture entrepreneurs, employees or volunteers while gaining hands-on career experience. Fruit production is one of 48 proficiency award areas recognized at the state level. The Missouri State Horticulture Society sponsored this award.