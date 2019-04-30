Weather permitting, starting Sunday evening, May 5, 2019 through May 19, 2019, Vance Brothers Inc. will be performing asphalt maintenance on Osage Beach Parkway East from Passover Road to the Lake Ozark City Limits.

Osage Beach, MO – Weather permitting, starting Sunday evening, May 5, 2019 through May 19, 2019, Vance Brothers Inc. will be performing asphalt maintenance on Osage Beach Parkway East from Passover Road to the Lake Ozark City Limits. Expect delays as lanes will be closed. Please pay special attention to traffic devices and directional signage in this area.

Visit their website at www.Osagebeach.org or Facebook page (City of Osage Beach, MO) for any updated information regarding this project.