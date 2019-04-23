Wendy Young of Phelps County and Randy Becht of Phelps County have joined the Meramec Regional Community Foundation board.

Young has worked at Phelps County Bank since 1989 and is currently the senior vice president in the Loans Department in Rolla. She is currently serving on the board of directors and the executive board as the treasurer for the Community Partnership of which she has been a member since 2007. She is active in many other organizations such as the Champions of Rolla Education Board, the Rolla Chamber of Commerce and the Rolla Presbyterian Manor Advisory Board. Young and her husband, Gary, reside in Rolla.

Becht is the executive director of the Pulaski County Growth Alliance and serves as the economic developer for Pulaski County. He is also a realtor, having owned Becht Properties, Inc., a commercial real estate company which specialized in the development of land outside the gates of Fort Leonard Wood. He is a charter member and past president of the Rotary Club of Pulaski County and involved with many other organizations in the community along with his wife, Debbie.

MRCF is an outgrowth of the Meramec Regional Planning Commission (MRPC) and is an affiliate of Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) in Springfield. The regional affiliate was formed in 2010. Its 12-member board includes representation from each of the eight Meramec counties and from MRPC. Vicki Lange of Osage County serves as president of MRCF.

Currently, MRCF has 54 funds totaling over $2.83 million.

CFO is a public foundation serving the Missouri Ozarks. The foundation’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in the region through resource development, community grant-making, collaborations and public leadership. Formed in 1973, CFO has since grown to include 49 affiliate community foundations and more than 3,700 charitable funds totaling approximately $300 million in assets, as of June 30, 2018.

MRPC, in addition to establishing the regional foundation and providing the initial investment to create a grant program, provides staff support to MRCF.

Formed in 1969, MRPC is a voluntary council of governments serving Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Osage, Phelps, Pulaski and Washington counties and their respective cities. Gasconade County Presiding Commissioner Larry Miskel serves as chairman of the board. A professional staff of 25 offers technical assistance and services, such as grant preparation and administration, housing assistance, transportation planning, environmental planning, ordinance codification, business loans and other services to member communities.