Community members who attended the Kirksville Diversity Festival last weekend at Take Root Cafe found a long line for food at the event. Local West African residents prepared a variety of their native countries’ dishes, including moambe chicken, cassava leaves and rice balls – nearly all of it sprinkled with very hot pepper.

The sharing of food was part of the event’s mission to bring Kirksville residents together across cultural lines. The festival was organized by members of the Kirksville Integration Coalition, who invited members of northeast Missouri immigrant communities to share food, dance and conversation.

Rebeca Kondi, who immigrated to Kirksville from the West African country Togo with her family and owns the Shekina International African Market, helped prepare food for the event. She said she wanted to share her country’s cuisine with the residents of a city she has found very welcoming.

“It is very far from home, but the Kirksville community makes the difference,” Kondi said. “They are very good people.”

Amelia Carrillo attended the event in the traditional dress of her home country, Mexico. Carrillo, a Milan resident, said she hoped attending the event would help people see that immigrants and those from different countries have more similarities than differences with people born in the U.S.

“Everybody’s different, but we’re humans, and that’s why I’m here. To say I’m Mexican, and I’m a human, and I have different ideas, different costumes, I’m a different culture. But we’re humans,” Carrillo said.

Carrillo and her husband spent 14 years living in Los Angeles before moving to Milan recently to pursue better job opportunities.

“We’re looking for a better life,” she said.

The event was sponsored by local restaurants La Pachanga and La Fuente, as well as by the Unitarian Universalist nonprofit Rurual Community Workers Alliance. Take Root Cafe provided the space for the event as well as some funding. In addition to the food, the event also offered attendees the chance to enjoy traditional African music and dance by local performers and to hear residents’ immigrations stories, all translated into English, Spanish and French.

A.T. Still University students Ishu Singh, Lance Leslie and Dale Gozum said they were excited to have the opportunity to attend an event like the Diversity Festival.

“I love to celebrate diversity, and in a community and a place like this I don’t see a lot of it very much of the time,” Singh said. “It’s nice to have an event where everyone can come together and celebrate where they’re from.”

The students said they were eager to learn more about minority communities in Kirksville, which are less visible than in the large cities where they lived before attending medical school.

“We see a decent amount of diversity in our school, but in the community you don’t really see it,” Leslie said.

“Coming into a tiny little town is definitely an adjustment,” Singh said. “I think it can be (accepting) a lot of the time, but I have definitely experienced situations where I don’t feel welcome.”

Leslie said he hopes attending the Diversity Festival will give people a chance to see that their community is more diverse than they might think, and inspire them to learn more about their fellow Kirksville residents.

“With our busy lives, we don’t have the opportunity to take the time to learn about other cultures that are around here, so for me it’s really interesting,” Leslie said.

Frita Ramirez and her family attended the event to support her father, Rafael Ramirez, who owns the local Tex-Mex restaurant La Pachanga. The restaurant was one of the event’s sponsors, and the family helped dish out Mexican cuisine to visitors at Take Root.

Frita said she thought the Diversity Festival was a fitting tribute to the ways Kirksville has changed in the past several years.

“There’s a lot of different people coming from different parts of the world,” Ramirez said. “I’ve seen a lot of people come in and express their cultures, and it’s actually pretty cool to learn about different cultures. I think Kirksville is becoming more diverse than it has been in the past years, and I think that’s pretty cool.”