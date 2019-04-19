Featuring two players shooting sub-40 scores, Hannibal High School's golf team won its home quadrangular on Thursday.

HHS finished the meet with a 171. Finishing second with a 182 was Kirksville. Third at 190 was Moberly. Fulton was fourth at 239.

Taking medalist honors in the meet was Hannibal's Preston Bennett, who shot an even par 36.

Hannibal's other sub-40 round was carded by Hunter Parker, who tuned in a 38.

Rounding out Hannibal's individual scores were Gabe Keesey, 46, Courtland Watson, 51, Cameron Neisen, 55, and Tristen Terrill, 55.





