Caren I. Sheputis, 45, of Palmyra, and Tobias L. Krause, 21, of Troy, suffered minor injuries in a collision at 12:05 p.m. Friday, April 19, in St. Charles County.

Both went by ambulance to SSM St. Joseph Hospital in Lake Saint Louis, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Officers said the collision occurred on southbound U.S. 61 at Route W, when Krause was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado and failed to yield to a 2014 Dodge Caravan driven by Sheputis. Both vehicles went off the left side of the highway. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.