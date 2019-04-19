I want to congratulate the Hannibal Police Department and the City of Hannibal for a job well done

Dear Editor,

I want to congratulate the Hannibal Police Department and the City of Hannibal for a job well done. On April 11, 2019, the police received a report of 20 tires that were dumped on the South Side. These tires could have easily been ignored. They were dumped in a ravine off Fulton Ave., between Terrace St. and Spring St.

Due to the diligence of the two officers who received the report that day, I'm very happy to say within six days all the tires had been removed.

Helping the South Side with this eyesore is appreciated. The officers removed a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Thank you.

Donna Black