Application deadline is June 4

J.R. Flores, State Conservationist for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), has issued a local disaster declaration for five northwestern Missouri counties affected by flooding along the Missouri River.

The declaration makes federal financial and technical assistance available to local sponsors for stabilizing and restoring eligible streams, drainage systems and flood-control structures that were damaged by this spring’s flooding in the Missouri River floodplain. The eligible counties are Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Holt and Platte.

The assistance is available through NRCS’ Emergency Watershed Protection Program (EWPP). It provides financial and technical assistance for restoration measures including levee repair, logjam removal, sediment removal from drainage ditches and stream bank stabilization near roads, bridges and buildings. An EWPP project must have a local sponsor that is a legal subdivision of state government, such as cities, counties, levee districts and drainage districts. Sponsors must submit applications for assistance to NRCS by June 4.

For further information, please visit https://go.usa.gov/xmTPt or contact the NRCS office serving your county. NRCS offices can be found in the phone book under “U.S. Government, Department of Agriculture,” or online at http://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app.