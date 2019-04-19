Free class focuses on forming action plan for people facing mental or emotional crises

A free mental health first-aid class is coming to Hannibal Wednesday, May 1 to share knowledge on how to help a co-worker, friend or loved one facing a mental or emotional crisis.

Youth and Adult Mental Health First Aid is more important than ever, said MaryLue Bell, mental health awareness training specialist with Preferred Family Healthcare. Statistics show one in five individuals live with a diagnosable mental illness and less than half of those people receive treatment in a given year. In the youth and adult classes, participants will learn how to recognize the symptoms and signs of mental illness or a substance abuse issue, how to start a conversation to discuss concerns and how to help someone facing a crisis or suicidal thoughts before professional health care providers arrive.

The classes also help dispel misperceptions about mental health issues, Bell said.

“In this day and age, there is still a stigma and fear around mental health and these classes hope to end stigma, decrease fear of the unknown, bring awareness and support and provide up-to-date information about local resources available,” she said.

Studies show a person is more likely to come across someone facing an emotional or mental crisis than someone having a heart attack.

Participants in mental first-aid will learn about depression and mood disorders, anxiety disorders, trauma, psychosis and substance abuse disorders. The class teaches about recovery and resiliency. The Mental Health First Aid Action Plan consists of assessing suicide or harm risk, listening in a nonjudgemental manner, providing reassurance and information and encouraging appropriate professional help, along with self-help and other support techniques.

Bell encouraged members of community groups, organizations and businesses to email her at mbell@pfh.org or call 660-626-0690 to schedule a free class.

The Youth and Adult Mental First-Aid class will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Training Room at Mark Twain Behavioral Health, 154 Forrest Drive in Hannibal. To register for the event, visithttps://www.eventbrite.com/e/hannibal-adult-community-mental-health-first-aid-tickets-60141672361.

trevor.mcdonald@courierpost.com