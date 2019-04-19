The Rev. Eric Carlson delivers a message Friday about the first of the seven last words of Jesus — forgiveness — at St. John's Lutheran Church during the Journey of the Cross event. After the first service, visitors carried a large wooden cross inscribed with the message ‘Jesus: Key to Heaven’ to Holy Family Catholic Church, where Father Mike Quinn shared the next word — assurance. The journey continued to First Christian Church, where visitors heard a message about comfort from the Rev. Steve Barker. Next, the Rev. Tom Lemons spoke on desolation at First United Methodist Church, followed by a speech on suffering by the Rev. Wesley Foster at Eighth & Center Street Baptist Church. Matt Ver Meer delivered the message of triumph at First Presbyterian Church with assistance from Fifth Street Baptist Church, and the Rev. Dawn-Victoria Mitchell shared the final word — committal — at Trinity Episcopal Church. Refreshments were served after the seventh service.