Hannibal-LaGrange University invites the community to the free annual music department spring concert on Thursday, April 25, at 7 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center.

It will be a combined concert with performances by the HLGU Symphonic Orchestra, Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, Clarion Trumpet Choir, and La Sua Voce.

A variety of music will be featured throughout the evening including a percussion ensemble, a traditional spiritual, “All I Ask of You” from The Phantom of the Opera, a cappella music, a John Phillip Sousa march, and much more.

For more information on the event, please contact Jane Griffen, music department chair, at 573-629-3165, or via email at jgriffen@hlg.edu.





