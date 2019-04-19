Hannibal High School's boys and girls track and field teams brought home top honors Thursday from the Ron Whittaker Bulldog Invitational in Mexico.

The Lady Pirates won with 168 points. Moberly finished second with 156 points. Mexico was third, 141, Fulton was fourth, 108, and Southern Boone was fifth, 99.

In the boys meet Hannibal rolled up 197 points. Moberly ran second with 178. Fulton was third, 113, Southern Boone was fourth, 109, and Mexico was fifth, 95.

Following is a recap of the scoring performances by Hannibal athletes in the meet.

GIRLS

100 m dash-1. Aliviah Williams, 13.6.

200 m dash-1. Aliviah Williams, 27.80; 5. Kaydence Stewart, 29.00.

400 m dash-4. Avion Scott, 1:08.83; 7. Andrew Bryant, 1:10.04.

800 m run-1. Alayna Pipkin, 2:31.74; 8. Jaspreet Kandola, 2:52.78.

1600 m run-1. Alayna Pipkin, 5:39.28.

3200 m run-5. Alexia Gonzalez, 14:42.12.

100 m hurdles-4. Molly Broughton, 19.19.

300 m hurdles-2. Adrya Nichelson, 51.63; 6. Rylee Mastin, 56.17.

4 x 100 m relay-2. Kathryn Cole, Josie Zeiger, Aliviah Williams, Adrya Nichelson, 54.71.

4 x 200 m relay-1. Kathryn Cole, Josie Zeiger, Aliviah Williams, Adrya Nichelson, 1:56.35.

4 x 400 m relay-3. Andrew Bryant, Alayna Pipkin, Avion Scott, Kathryn Cole, 4:35.13.

4 x 800 m relay-3. Andrew Bryant, Alexia Gonzalez, Jaspreet Kandola, Danielle Gallup, 11:31.6.

High jump-1. Cami Bross, 5-01; 2. Jade Thomas, 4-11.

Pole vault-4. Molly Broughton, 7-0.

Long jump-5. Kathryn Cole, 12-11.25; 6. Kaydence Stewart, 12-06.75.

Triple jump-6. Molly Broughton, 29-05.50.

Shot put-2. Bailee Brown, 30-02.00; 4. Breanna Gonzalez, 29-09.00.

Discus-1. Breanna Gonzalez, 109-00; 8. Gabrielle LaMothe, 78-00.

Javelin-2. Josie Zeiger, 99-02; 8. Kathryn McCollum, 78-02.

BOYS

100 m dash-3. Damien French, 11.95; 4. Daylan Reading, 12.06.

200 m dash-1. Daylan Reading, 23.82; 3. Damien French, 23.97.

400 m dash-2. Brice Miller, 54.74; 6. Levi Erskine, 58.09.

800 m run-3. Adam Albright, 2:15.95.

1600 m run-6. Xavier Damotte, 5:18.37; 7. Jacob Chapman, 5:34.12.

3200 m run-2. John Fritch, 11:04.46; 7. Darrell Taylor, 12:52.70.

110 m hurdles-3. John Clubine, 17.7; 4. Joesph Worthington, 17.8.

300 m hurdles-1. Joesph Worthington, 43.46; 4. John Clubine, 46.15.

4 x 100 m relay-2. Damien French, Daylan Reading, Kadin Morgan, Dezmond Jones, 45.80.

4 x 200 m relay-1. Dezmond Jones, Damien French, Kadin Morgan, Joesph Worthington, 1:37.81.

4 x 400 m relay-2. Adam Albright, Levi Erskine, Brice Miller, Joesph Worthington, 3:43.97.

4 x 800 m relay-3. Adam Albright, Xavier Damotte, Brice Miller, John Fritch, 9:22.5.

High jump-1. Dezmond Jones, 5-10; 5. Braydon Quinn, 5-0.

Pole vault-1. Kaiser Greenwell, 12-00; 3. Mason Hudson, 11-06.

Long jump-4. Kaiser Greenwell, 17-11; 7. Braydon Quinn, 16-00.

Triple jump-2. Kaiser Greenwell, 36-11.75; 3. John Clubine, 36-00.50.

Shot put-4. Dante Reading, 39-01; 6. Dalton Gauch, 36-10.

Discus-6. Gavin Frantz, 108-00.

Javelin-1. John Clubine, 175-09; 2. Bradley McCollum, 99-08.