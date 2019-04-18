Trade tensions and high meat supplies will put pressure on farm income this year, according to a report by the University of Missouri Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute.

MU held its sixth annual Abner Womack Agricultural Outlook Conference Wednesday at the Bradford Research Center. The annual conference brings together farmers, policy makers and analysts to forecast conditions for the farm economy.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in March it expected net farm income to decline by $12 billion in 2018, or 16 percent, from 2017 levels. A 2019 farm income report also issued in March forecast a rebound of about $6.3 billion, to a total of $69.4 billion, this year.

Increases in profits this year will likely be driven by accounting changes, but cash flow still remains an issue for farmers across the country, institute director Pat Westhoff said.

“It’s not because we got some huge change in farmer receipts or huge change in production,” Westhoff said before his presentation. “Farm income remains well below the previous peak (From 2010 to 2013) and we expect that to continue.”

Net cash farm income, a separate measure of profits, declined by $10 billion in 2018 because of a large increase in production costs, the FAPRI report stated. Abigail Meffert, a graduate student at MU, said between 2014 and 2017 net farm income declined by 54 percent compared to the period between 2010 and 2013.

Last June, trade tensions with China escalated when the U.S. slapped a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods. China retaliated by placing a 25 percent tariff on U.S. products including cars and soybeans. In September U.S. officials placed tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. President Donald Trump then threatened to place tariffs on the remaining $267 billion in goods the U.S. imports from China.

Trade tensions began to ease in recent weeks as talks continued on a long-term solution. China recently relaxed the U.S. automobile tariff from 25 percent to 15 percent. The country also agreed to buy 20 million tons of U.S. soybeans, Westhoff said.

During the 2016/17 marketing year, China bought 61 percent of all U.S. agricultural exports, the FAPRI report found. About 60 percent of soybean exports go to China, or about one-third of all soybeans produced nationally, Westhoff said.

Oilseed marketing years begin on Oct. 1. Through the first four months of the 2018/2019 marketing year, China imported almost no U.S. soybeans, according to the FAPRI report.

Farmers grew a record of almost 4.75 billion bushels in 2018, including 261 million bushels in Missouri. Still, low prices caused by a supply glut exacerbated by trade tensions may cause farmers to switch some land back to corn, the FAPRI report found.

USDA economists forecast a season ending price of $8.35 to $8.55 per bushel on April 9, an estimate unchanged since March. The USDA noted the department expects lower soybean exports because of increased production in other countries. Brazill’s soybean production is expected to increase by about a half million tons, the report noted.

As the director of business development for the Jefferson City-based Missouri Soybean Association, Tony Stafford leads the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council’s efforts to expand markets for Missouri soybeans. Ten months into the trade battle, Stafford said, soybeans feel pinched.

Some believe the tariffs are having their intended effect of discouraging the Chinese from stealing agricultural biotech intellectual property. With soybean prices hovering near $8 per bushel, the impact cannot be ignored because production costs did not decrease over the last year, Stafford said.

“When the tariffs went into place we saw a 20 percent drop in price,” Stafford said. “That’s a big deal.”

Soybean production increased from about 85 million acres during the 2015/16 marketing year to about 90 million acres the past two marketing years, the FAPRI report noted. This year soybean production is expected to fall back to 85 million acres as farmers return land devoted to soybeans to corn acreage.

“Because of those changes you’re going to have more incentive for Brazil and Argentina to sell their soybeans to China,” Westhoff told the crowd.

Nationwide, corn acreage is expected to increase from about 87 million acres to about 92 million acres, according to the FAPRI report.

Corn production fell for the second straight year to about 14.5 billion bushels, with 466.2 million bushels grown in Missouri. Season ending corn price predictions of $3.55 per bushel remained unchanged from March, the USDA said in April, because of increased competition from Brazil, Argentina and Ukraine.

The USDA expected corn exports to decrease by 75 million bushels to 2.3 billion bushels. China's impact on U.S. corn exports is relatively small, so Chinese tariffs did not affect corn exports significantly, Westhoff said.

Meat production will increase for the fifth consecutive year and exceed 2 billion tons, according to the FAPRI report. Pork exports increased by more than 4 percent in all of 2018.

In the second half of 2018 pork exports fell by 5 percent compared to the second half of 2017, the FAPRI report found. Mexican and Chinese tariffs on U.S. pork hit exports hard, the FAPRI report said.

“With domestic meat availability approaching record levels and production growth expected to continue, exports are critical to the meat sector,” the FAPRI report said.

