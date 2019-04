In a makeup meet from earlier this month Quincy Notre Dame's tennis team knocked off Hannibal 8-1 on Wednesday in Quincy, Ill.

In singles play #1 Ethan Bross lost to Jack Schieferdecker 4-6,3-6, #2 Austin Brown won 6-3,7-5 vs Sean Robertson, #3 Nathan Destefane lost 6-1,2-6,(7-10) vs Andrew Catalpa, #4 Trent Kempker lost 1-6,3-6 vs Bo Paxton, #5 Kyle Murphy lost 3-6,3-6 vs Clayton Dyer, #6 Nick Tompkins lost 4-6,2-6 vs Caleb Hoffman.

In doubles competition #1 Bross/Kempker lost 5-8 vs Robertson/Catalpa, #2 Brown/Destefane lost 2-8 vs Schieferdecker/Dyer, #3 Murphy/Tompkins lost 4-8 vs Paxton/Hoffman.

In junior varsity action Noah Evans lost 3-8, Gabe Brummell lost 4-8, Macen Mitchell lost 6-8, Carter Sims lost 4-8, Chris Lewis/Johnathan Zielinski lost 2-8, Mitchell/Sims lost 7-9, Evans/Brummell lost 1-8, Clayton Newlon lost 5-8.

Hannibal next competes on Tuesday at Moberly.