Chief Judge Lisa P. Page has announced that the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District will convene court to hear two cases for a special Northern Division docket at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday April 24 at Hannibal High School, 4500 McMasters Ave.

This special docket continues a tradition of the Eastern District of convening court in areas outside of the Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis, where the court regularly conducts its sessions.

“Our court strongly believes in holding oral arguments outside of our courthouse in St. Louis at locations where our students may observe and get involved in the court process,” Judge Page said.

Three judges from the Court of Appeals will be participating: Judge Page, Judge Lawrence Mooney and Judge Robert Clayton III. The judges will sit as a panel of three to hear oral arguments in two appeals from the Marion County and Lewis County circuit courts.

Judge Page was appointed to the Court of Appeals in 2015 after serving as a Circuit Judge, a Family Court Commissioner and a municipal judge. Judge Mooney was appointed to the Court in 1998, after serving as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney and Executive Assistant to County Executive Buzz Westfall. Judge Clayton was appointed to the Court of Appeals in 2011. He previously served as Chairman of the Public Service Commission and a Missouri State Representative, and was also in the private practice of law in Hannibal.

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is the state’s largest appellate court, with offices in the historic Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis. There are fourteen judges on the court, which handles approximately 50 percent of the intermediate appellate caseload in Missouri. The Eastern District has jurisdiction over appeals from trial courts in 25 counties and the City of St. Louis stretching from the Iowa border to Cape Girardeau. The court regularly hears cases in St. Louis, Hannibal, Cape Girardeau and other locations in the Eastern District.

In addition to this docket, the Court has held sessions at other schools including St. Louis University School of Law, Washington University School of Law, St. Louis Priory School, Villa Duchesne, Brentwood High School, Jefferson College, St. Charles County Community College, Lindenwood University, Southeast Missouri State University, Culver Stockton College, Hannibal-LaGrange University and University of Missouri-St. Louis.