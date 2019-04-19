Let me start by saying if my outer wardrobe is not inside out there is a good chance that my under clothes are.

There are advantages and disadvantages to this, I discovered this today when I needed a place to stick my car key during our nature walk at Riverview Park.

Turns out right by the top shoulder of an inside out sports bra is a dandy little pocket-type thing.

So I just stuck my key in there to enjoy a hands-free walk through the park.

Well it started out great — meaning it stayed where it was supposed to for about a foot and a half down the forest path.

The pocket was actually a little bigger than I realized.

It was maybe more of a sleeve.

I have a tendency to mess up quality time with some crazy thing where everyone ends up staring at me in wonder.

I lose something.

My phone.

The car.

Logan.

You know stuff like that.

I fall down (or my pants do) or I discover at the register that I forgot my debit card.

Today, though, was a wardrobe malfunction.

While the key inched down to my armpit, a dad and three boys joined our path, complicating what was sure to be an inappropriate exactration.

So I just squeezed my arm tight and trapped it against the left side of my body which worked for most of the walk.

When we got to the car, I carefully jiggled myself a little and felt cold metal close to my ribcage. I stuck my hand in there but it was caught in the material.

Jumping and twisting at the same time maneuvered it slightly down.

And well, it kinda tickled and it was sorta fun.

I locked eyes with my child.

"Mom. Are you dancing in the street?"

"I...well...my key is missing."

He rolled his eyes, and I laughed because I know he loves me. Even when I embarrass him, or he wonders about my sanity.

That is what’s so precious about unconditional love.

Because I am their entire world, while to others I’m just the girl at Walmart who tripped over her own shoe, knocked half the bananas off the display, and stuck the one she stepped on in her cart wondering out loud how much only one banana costs.

And I might be a little bananas myself, but they love me even when they don’t want to be seen with me. They need me even when I can barely take care of myself.

It is both amazing and unsettling to be the VIP of someone’s childhood. I am right now creating the stuff they will one day recall to their children or rehash with their therapist. I don’t always know how this whole thing is going.

Parenting during mid-life means that right smack in the middle of raising them, I suddenly feel completely confused about what the purpose of it all is.

Not long ago, I just felt stuck.

My housework overwhelmed me. My mood escalated from bad to worse. I really just wanted to stay away from everyone. Surely, there was more purpose in life than just being everyone’s maid.

One day while running errands, a favorite song from Vacation Bible School — Send Me — played in my car as I sang along.

“Wherever you go. I'll follow

Anywhere you lead me. Yes I'll go.

Wherever you send me”

As I sang the words, I was asking for depth and a greater purpose, as I envisioned myself somewhere far away feeding the hungry and reaching the lost.

You know where God sent me, though?

Right back home.

He brought me right back to my sink full of dishes, the laundry pile, and the three wonderful people He gave me to care for - the same people staring at me in the middle of the road while I jiggled a key out from below my left boob.

The almost teenager rolled his eyes and got in the (unlocked) car to wait, while the other one came beside me doing a little jig of his own.

“What are you doing?”

He put his arms around me.

“You’re just funny, Mom. I want to be funny too.”

Right then the key fell out into the road, and we both stared down at it. I ruffled his hair.

“We can be funny together.”







