Hannibal High School hosted a track and field meet for freshmen and sophomore athletes on Tuesday at Porter Stadium.

Hannibal High School hosted a track and field meet for freshmen and sophomore athletes on Tuesday at Porter Stadium. Hannibal's boys and girls both finished on top in the four-team meet. Hannibal's boys won with 218 points. Following the Pirates were Quincy, 167, Bowling Green, 107, and Mexico, 40. On the girls side of the scoreboard Hannibal prevailed with 196 points. Next came Bowling Green, 162, Quincy, 157, and Mexico, 16. Following is a recap of Hannibal athletes who placed in the top six of their respective events. GIRLS 100 m dash-3. Aliviah Williams, 13.68; 5. Kaydence Stewart, 14.24. 200 m dash-2. Aliviah Williams, 28.21; 4. Samara Dean, 30.45. 400 m dash-1. Avion Scott, 1:07.94; 4. Madalin Board, 1:15.63. 800 m run-2. Andrew Bryant, 2:48.05; 3. Jaspreet Kandola, 2:46.24. 3200 m run-3. Alexia Gonzalez, 15:31.90. 100 m hurdles-1. Jade Thomas, 18.91; 2. Rylee Mastin, 19.20. 300 m hurdles-1. Adrya Nichelson, 53.41; 2. Rylee Mastin, 57.44. 4 x 100 m relay-1. Aliviah Williams, Adrya Nichelson, Kathryn Cole, Kaydence Stewart, 53.56. 4 x 200 m relay-1. Kathryn Cole, Samara Dean, Aliviah Williams, Adrya Nichelson, 1:56.09. 4 x 400 m relay-2. Avion Scott, Andrew Bryant, Samara Dean, Madalin Board, 4:57.23. 4 x 800 m relay-1. Jaspreet Kandola, Andrew Bryant, Alexia Gonzalez, Danielle Gallup, 11:37.04. High jump-1. Cami Bross, 5-03; 2. Jade Thomas, 4-10; 3. Emma Haner, 4-10. Long jump-1. Adrya Nichelson, 14-01; 4. Kaydence Stewart, 13-01; 5. Madalin Board, 12-09. Triple jump-5. Samara Dean, 27-02.50. Shot put-2. Bailee Brown, 31-01; 3. Emma Fountain, 27-10; 5. Bailey Burroughs, 23-05. Discus-2. Gabrielle LaMothe, 72-11; 5. Emma Fountain, 55-04. Javelin-3. Bailee Brown, 65-0; 4.Gabrielle LaMothe, 60-07; 5. Maddie Harvey, 56-05. BOYS 100 m dash-1. Damien French, 11.66; 3. Brayden Whittaker, 12.80; 6. Andre Thomas, 12.88. 200 m dash-1. Daylan Reading, 23.72; 5. Brayden Whittaker, 27.39; 6. Damien French, 27.52. 400 m dash-1. Brice Miller, 55.76. 800 m run-4. Xavier Damotte, 2:32.53. 3200 m run-4. Jacob Chapman, 13:04.32. 110 m hurdles-1. John Clubine, 17.21; 2. Joesph Worthington, 17.38. 300 m hurdles-1. Joesph Worthington, 42.97; 2. John Clubine, 44.85. 4 x 100 m relay-1. Damien French, Daylan Reading, Andre Thomas, Kaiser Greenwell, 46.31. 4 x 200 m relay-1. Joesph Worthington, Daylan Reading, Damien French, Dalton Largent, 1:36.67. 4 x 400 m relay-1. Brice Miller, Jeremiah Waelder, Joesph Worthington, Levi Erskine, 3:48.80. 4 x 800 m relay-2. Brice Miller, Xavier Damotte, Jacob Chapman, Jeremiah Waelder, 9:50.48. High jump-2. Braydon Quinn, 5-04; 4. Wyatt Perry, 4-10; 5. Rommel Pinner, 4-08; 5. Don Caldwell, 4-08. Pole vault-1. Kaiser Greenwell, 11-06; 2. Mason Hudson, 10-0. Long jump-1. Kaiser Greenwell, 17-09; 2. Braydon Quinn, 17-08.50. Triple jump-1. Kaiser Greenwell, 37-11; 2. John Clubine, 37-05. Shot put-2. Dalton Gauch, 38-07; 3. Kanye Washington, 38-02. Javelin-1. John Clubine, 164-09; 2. Ashton Braden, 83-01. ?