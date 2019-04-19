The Hannibal Concert Association (HCA) presents its final concert of the 2018-2019 concert season on April 27 featuring a classic early rock ‘n’ roll trio

The Holy Rocka Rollaz will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at the Roland Fine Arts Center’s Parker Theatre on the Hannibal-LaGrange University campus. Without a season or patron membership, tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students. Single ticket sales will be available at the door prior to the concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. or may be be purchased online at hannibalconcerts.com.

Minnesota’s own Holy Rocka Rollaz brings back the sound, the look, the memories and the nostalgia of one of America’s most treasured eras. Nothing pleases these rock ‘n’ roll veterans more than seeing different generations enjoy their classic music together. If it’s the classic early rock ‘n’ roll of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash and many others that you want, played just the way those legends played it, you have found your dream band.

For more information regarding the Hannibal Concert Association and its programs, contact HCA President Sara Anton North at 573-221-0822, “like” the Hannibal Concert Association on Facebook or visit their website at hannibalconcerts.com.