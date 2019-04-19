The Hannibal Arts Council’s (HAC) First Friday Art Adventure workshop series continues with a modern take on macrame. The workshop will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 3

The Hannibal Arts Council’s (HAC) First Friday Art Adventure workshop series continues with a modern take on macrame. The workshop will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 3.

For the May project, participants will learn some modern macrame techniques to create a feather wall hanging. The project will be led by HAC board member and Children’s Program Committee Chair Becky Evans. To register a child, contact HAC at 573-221-6545 or reservations@hannibalarts.com.

First Friday Art Adventures are designed for kids ages six to 12 and are held on the first Friday of designated months at the Hannibal Arts Council. Parents, grandparents and/or guardians are encouraged to take advantage of the free time while their child creates.

The cost is $5 per child. Registration is required. A scholarship program for free participation is available thanks to generous support by the General Mills Hometown Grantmaking Program, George H. Riedel Private Foundation, HAC Scholarship Fund Donors, Community Foundation serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri and the Missouri Arts Council.