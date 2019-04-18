A Missouri appeals court has ordered a new trial for a Columbia man accused of injuring two people when driving while intoxicated.

Western District of Missouri Court of Appeals judges Gary Witt, Cynthia Martin and Rex Gabbert on Tuesday issued an opinion that Circuit Judge Jeff Harris erred in overruling a motion to suppress a warrantless blood draw from Nathaniel W. Osborn during his March 2017 trial for two counts of second-degree vehicular assault.

Osborn was found guilty by a jury on both counts and was later sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was represented in the appeal by assistant appellate public defender Carol Jansen, who did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Court filings show that Osborn argued in his appeal that the Fourth Amendment required Columbia police officer Nathan Turner to obtain a warrant prior to collecting his blood. He also argued Missouri’s Implied Consent Law was in conflict with a June 2016 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, which set a standard that a blood test requires a warrant.

The appellate panel in their opinion Tuesday agreed with Osborn, writing that while destruction of evidence is pressing, and the alcohol levels in the body deplete over time, the U.S. Supreme Court and the Missouri Supreme Court in prior cases have declared a warrant is necessary for a blood draw except in limited circumstances, which must be weighed on a case-by-case basis.

“The Court noted that modern telecommunications and subsequent changes in the law make it considerably easier for officers to seek warrants in short periods of time,” the appeals panel wrote. “In addition, because blood draws involve agents of the state ‘piercing’ a suspect’s skin, intimate privacy interests are implicated, militating against a per se exigency.”

The state argued in a rebuttal of Osborn’s appeal that the blood draw was justified due to Missouri implied consent laws. Those laws state that by driving on a public roadway, motorists have already deemed to have consented to various tests to determine the presence or levels of drugs or alcohol in the event of an injury crash or driving under the influence arrest.

However, the appeals panel opined the statute did not supersede case law or Osborn’s Fourth Amendment rights, unless authorities were able to prove some mitigating factor.

“Though our own Supreme Court has not directly addressed this issue, it is noteworthy that in State v. McNeely the Court held that ‘because the warrantless blood draw in this case was a violation of defendant’s Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable searches, there is no need to address the State’s arguments based on Missouri’s implied consent law,’ the panel wrote.

“We also note that other states have similarly concluded that warrantless blood draws from unresponsive drivers in criminal cases cannot be summarily controlled by an informed consent statute.”

Osborn, whose tongue had been injured in the collision, had consented following the crash to a breath test with a “thumbs up” sign. Turner then left the room to contact a supervisor and when he returned Osborn was unresponsive. He then asked a nurse to obtain a blood sample, which indicated a blood alcohol content of .161.

The appeals panel, however, questioned why Turner did not attempt to seek a warrant during the hour that passed before Osborn’s blood was drawn.

“In the present case, during the suppression hearing, the state did not argue that exigent circumstances excused Officer Turner from the requirement of seeking a warrant before conducting a blood draw, and painfully absent from Officer Turner’s testimony is any mention of why he failed to even attempt to obtain a search warrant during the hour that passed before he again made contact with Osborn,” the panel wrote.

During the jury trial, Osbourn’s attorney objected to evidence related to the blood draw, but Harris allowed it into evidence. A forensic chemist with the Missouri State Highway Patrol took the stand and explained the blood-alcohol levels. Following the close of evidence, Osborn moved for acquittal and was denied.

“The evidence of the warrantless blood draw was the product of an illegal search,” the appeals panel concluded. “Accordingly, the trial court erred in overruling Mr. Osborn’s motion to suppress and permitting the admission of the B.A.C. results relating to that illegal search. The judgment is reversed and remanded for a new trial.”

Osborn was charged following a collision Feb. 19, 2015 at St. Charles Road near Interstate 70, where he allegedly ran a red light and a woman and her daughter were injured. A witness reported the smell of alcohol coming from Osborn’s vehicle, according to court documents.

A new trial date has not been set. The appeals court ordered Harris to set bond for Osborn while the case is pending, which Harris did in the amount of $500,000 cash only.

